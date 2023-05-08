4.3-magnitude earthquake rumbles off northern B.C. coast

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded off northern British Columbia on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred just after 8 a.m. off the west coast of Moresby Island, approximately 236 kilometres from Prince Rupert on B.C.'s mainland, and 531 kilometres away from Campbell River on Vancouver Island.

The earthquake was initially recorded as a 4.7-magnitude quake by the USGS, and was later downgraded to 4.3

Meanwhile, Earthquakes Canada registered the earthquake as a 4.2-magnitude shaker.

The earthquake shook at a depth of about 27.9 kilometres, and no tsunami risk is expected, according to Earthquakes Canada.

As of early Monday morning, no one reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS or Earthquakes Canada.