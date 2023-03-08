4.3-magnitude earthquake recorded off Vancouver Island

A minor earthquake was recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Wednesday morning.

The United States Geological Survey says the 4.3-magnitude quake struck at 2:04 a.m.

The earthquake was centred in the ocean approximately 181 kilometres from Port McNeill, B.C., at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There were no reports of anyone feeling the quake on the USGS site.

No tsunami is expected.