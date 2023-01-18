$3M upgrades complete at Nanaimo high school

A $3-million renovation project at Dover Bay Secondary in Nanaimo, B.C., is now complete, the province announced Wednesday.

The project included construction of four new classrooms, a fitness centre, a multi-use learning hub and gender-neutral washrooms.

When construction began last year, the province estimated the new classrooms would be able to sit about 100 students.

It was a positive development for a school district that's seen rapid growth in recent years.

About 1,300 students attend Dover Bay Secondary and some classes take place in portables to keep up with enrollment.

The new classrooms and facilities were built in "under-used" spaces that were already in the school.

The province contributed $2.4 million to the project, while Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools provided $400,000.

"I am so excited that students at Dover Bay Secondary have new classrooms to learn in," said Adam Walker, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum in a release Wednesday.

"We know schools are the heart of communities and as more families continue to make Nanaimo their home, this addition will ensure students have the space they need to learn and grow," he said.

Meanwhile, the Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools board has issued calls to replace or expand Nanaimo District Secondary School, which has about 1,650 students but was originally built for 1,400 students.