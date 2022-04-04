3 women arrested after old-growth logging protesters block downtown Victoria street

Three women were arrested for blocking traffic along a downtown Victoria street on Monday morning as part of a protest against old-growth logging in British Columbia.

The protest took place at the intersection of Douglas Street and Finlayson Street around 8 a.m.

Police were called to the area and southbound traffic was disrupted for about an hour Monday morning, including for several BC Transit routes which had to detour around the intersection.

#YYJ #RiderAlert - Detour has ended - buses are back on regular route. Thanks for your patience!https://t.co/5lVZFtW0fW — BC Transit – Victoria (@victoriatransit) April 4, 2022

The protest was part of an initiative by the group Save Old Growth, which also warned of similar road blockades in Vancouver and Nanaimo on Monday.

In Vancouver, four people were arrested for blocking the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Monday morning.

The protesters in Vancouver and Victoria were arrested for mischief, according to police.

The three women in Victoria have since been released with a court date. The incident is still under investigation, police say.

On Monday, Save Old Growth said that similar road disruptions would resume "at an escalated intensity" in an effort to encourage the provincial government to protect old-growth forests.

Seven group members have also reportedly started a hunger strike until they are able to meet with Forests Minister Katrine Conroy.