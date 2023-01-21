3 weeks of Lunar New Year celebrations begin in Victoria's Chinatown

After two years of pandemic-hampered Lunar New Year celebrations, Canada's oldest Chinatown has begun three weeks of in-person celebrations for the Year of the Rabbit.

While the new year begins Sunday, the traditional lion dance parade will be held next weekend, on Sunday, Jan. 29.

"We are very excited," said Daniel Low, a lion dancer and member of the Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club.

"I think I'm in year 30, now, of performing the lion dance."

Low said he expects the pent-up excitement from two years without a Lunar New Year parade to lead to bigger crowds than usual, rain or shine.

"My suggestion is get out early," he said.

Though the big event is next weekend, festivities are already underway, with everything from lychee and new year's cake tastings to fortune telling and lantern painting on offer over the next three weeks.

All of it is hosted by the Chinese Canadian Museum's Victoria exhibition in Fan Tan Alley.

"We haven't been able to do this during COVID," said Charlayne Thornton-Joe, the museum's facilities co-ordinator.

"We're very happy that the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association is bringing back the festivities."

Businesses are also pleased to have the crowds back, and not just for the boost it will bring to their bottom lines.

"This time of year means a lot of good food, good company, family time," said Ricky Yaiu, manager of Don Mee Seafood Restaurant.

"It's a happy time of year."

Years under the Rabbit zodiac sign are meant to bring positive change, according to Thornton-Joe.

"As a symbol of peace, it's a symbol of getting along, but you have to be cautious," she said. "If you've ever noticed a rabbit in your yard, they're keeping an eye on all things."

The full list of Lunar New Year festivities can be found on the Chinese Canadian Museum website.