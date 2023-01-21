3 weeks of Lunar New Year celebrations begin in Victoria's Chinatown
After two years of pandemic-hampered Lunar New Year celebrations, Canada's oldest Chinatown has begun three weeks of in-person celebrations for the Year of the Rabbit.
While the new year begins Sunday, the traditional lion dance parade will be held next weekend, on Sunday, Jan. 29.
"We are very excited," said Daniel Low, a lion dancer and member of the Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club.
"I think I'm in year 30, now, of performing the lion dance."
Low said he expects the pent-up excitement from two years without a Lunar New Year parade to lead to bigger crowds than usual, rain or shine.
"My suggestion is get out early," he said.
Though the big event is next weekend, festivities are already underway, with everything from lychee and new year's cake tastings to fortune telling and lantern painting on offer over the next three weeks.
All of it is hosted by the Chinese Canadian Museum's Victoria exhibition in Fan Tan Alley.
"We haven't been able to do this during COVID," said Charlayne Thornton-Joe, the museum's facilities co-ordinator.
"We're very happy that the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association is bringing back the festivities."
Businesses are also pleased to have the crowds back, and not just for the boost it will bring to their bottom lines.
"This time of year means a lot of good food, good company, family time," said Ricky Yaiu, manager of Don Mee Seafood Restaurant.
"It's a happy time of year."
Years under the Rabbit zodiac sign are meant to bring positive change, according to Thornton-Joe.
"As a symbol of peace, it's a symbol of getting along, but you have to be cautious," she said. "If you've ever noticed a rabbit in your yard, they're keeping an eye on all things."
The full list of Lunar New Year festivities can be found on the Chinese Canadian Museum website.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How will the WHO's decision on COVID emergency declaration affect Canada?
Next week, the WHO will decide if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a global emergency. Public officials say this decision will be important as they urge Canadians to get boosters and to stay vigilant.
Relatives shocked by identification of First World War soldier a century after being reported missing
The family of a man who fought and died in the First World War say they thought they were being scammed at first when they got the call asking for a DNA sample to identify their distant relative.
Legault accuses Trudeau of attacking democracy and the Quebec people
Quebec Premier François Legault accused his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau on Saturday on social networks of "attacking democracy and the entire Quebec people" by wanting to weaken the capacities of the Quebec national assembly.
Dolphins make a splash in New York City's Bronx River
Dolphins are swimming their way back to New York City's Bronx River for the first time in over five years.
Instagram rolls out 'quiet mode' for when users want to focus
Instagram announced a new feature called "quiet mode," which aims to help users focus and set boundaries with friends and followers.
FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified
The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president's lawyer said Saturday.
Buckingham Palace reveals details of 3-day celebration to mark King Charles III's coronation
Buckingham Palace on Saturday revealed details of King Charles III's coronation, set to be less extravagant than his mother's ceremony 70 years ago, in a reflection of the cost-of-living crisis many Britons are enduring.
Rapper Young Thug and co-defendant conducted in-court drug transaction, prosecutors say
Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug and a racketeering co-defendant conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction during a court hearing, prosecutors said in a motion filed in Atlanta.
Ottawa announces $2.8 billion to settle remaining part of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government has come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by two British Columbia First Nations related to the collective harms caused by residential schools.
Vancouver
-
'An opportunity to transform': Details on B.C.'s long-awaited payment plan for family physicians released
The B.C. government, in partnership with Doctors of B.C., has released details about its new payment model for family doctors, a plan that could reshape primary care across the province.
-
Murder charge laid more than 11 months after Coquitlam stabbing
A Surrey man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a stabbing that took place nearly a year ago.
-
Nelson, B.C. police officer dies from injuries more than a week after deadly avalanche
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.
Edmonton
-
Car turns into Valley Line train during testing
A vehicle collided with a Valley Line train conducting testing Saturday afternoon near Bonnie Doon Mall.
-
Danielle Smith orders email review over prosecution pressure reports
Danielle Smith says she's called for a review into allegations one of her staff members tried to influence Alberta's crown prosecutors.
-
Winterscapes photo contest accepting nominations for 2023
An annual photo competition celebrating the best winter yards in Edmonton is accepting submissions.
Toronto
-
37-year-old man charged with aggravated assault in 'unprovoked attack' of senior in Toronto
A suspect has been formally charged with aggravated assault in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on an elderly woman in downtown Toronto.
-
Toronto police allege detective refused to help victim amid series of racist, homophobic tirades
A Toronto police detective is facing discipline after allegedly making derogatory remarks about “certain races” and sexual orientations, some within days of an apology by the former police chief for disproportionately targeting the city’s Black community.
-
Explainer: Pharmacists address questions over new prescribing powers in Ontario
Since new legislation came into effecton Jan. 1 allowing Ontario pharmacists to prescribe for 13 "minor ailments," some doctors have taken to social media to voice concerns.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith orders email review over prosecution pressure reports
Danielle Smith says she's called for a review into allegations one of her staff members tried to influence Alberta's crown prosecutors.
-
Andersson has goal, two assists to lead Flames to 6-3 victory over Lightning
It was a happy hockey matinee for Calgary Saturday as the Flames defeated Tampa Bay 6-3 in a rare afternoon game at the Saddledome.
-
Nelson, B.C. police officer dies from injuries more than a week after deadly avalanche
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.
Montreal
-
Legault accuses Trudeau of attacking democracy and the Quebec people
Quebec Premier François Legault accused his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau on Saturday on social networks of "attacking democracy and the entire Quebec people" by wanting to weaken the capacities of the Quebec national assembly.
-
The curious case of the Montreal cone that was paved into a sidewalk
The City of Montreal said the cone paved into the Sherbrooke Street west sidewalk is only temporary as a streetlight will be installed in the near future.
-
Montreal will review commercial window sign regulations after hair salon fights back
The City of Montreal will undergo a "major revision" of its regulations on commercial window signs after a Little Italy hair salon fought against an unexpected fee. Last month, the Two Horses hair salon was fined nearly $1,000 because its window signs were painted on the outside instead of the inside. According to the manager, the fee was salt in the wound for a small business that had struggled through two years of construction at Plaza St-Hubert and subsequent COVID-19 restrictions.
Atlantic
-
Friday snow reports and storm set to arrive Monday for the Maritimes
As of Saturday morning, widespread snow totals of 10 to 25 cm have been reported in Nova Scotia from our latest weather system. Now we're turning our attention to a storm system that will travel from Cape Cod across Nova Scotia on Monday.
-
Sixth day of no power for many rural southeast New Brunswick residents
The effects of the ice storm that hit parts of New Brunswick on Monday are still being felt in rural areas south of Moncton.
-
Two men dead following Cape Breton multi-vehicle collision: RCMP
Two men of Eskasoni First Nation have died following a two-vehicle collision that occurred in East Bay, N.S., Friday.
Winnipeg
-
'Appeared to be in psychosis': patient becomes violent at Grace Hospital
Winnipeg police are investigating after a patient became violent at Grace Hospital Saturday morning, causing damage, and alarming patients and staff.
-
'We're in an exciting time': How Manitoba's educational institutions are dealing with AI-generated assignments
A new AI chatbot --- capable of writing a 1,000-word essay about nearly any topic in minutes --- is raising eyebrows at Manitoba's educational institutions.
-
‘We’ve never had it this bad’: The urgent call for animal fosters
The need for animal fosters in Manitoba is at an all time high.
Kitchener
-
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal early morning crash in Brant County.
-
Post-secondary students feeling Waterloo housing crunch
Many university and college students in Waterloo say they are feeling the housing crunch when they're looking for affordable rentals.
-
'It’s a little bit of a challenge': Local pharmacists adjusting to new prescribing powers
Ontario pharmacist's new powers to prescribe have been welcomed by many, but the transition hasn’t been without some bumps in the road.
Regina
-
'We're running out of carpet to brush this under': 2nd annual smudge walk highlights overdose crisis in Sask.
Regina's downtown was filled with demonstrators Saturday afternoon during the city's second annual smudge walk.
-
Star Wars on the prairies; Life-sized TIE Fighter replica pops up in Sask. town
A central Saskatchewan town was turning heads thanks to a life-sized display from the popular Star Wars film series.
-
'More than just a game': Sask. curlers look to qualify for 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
A staple of Special Olympics curling in Regina has returned to the ice this weekend.
Barrie
-
Early morning fire in Shelburne, Ont. deemed an arson
Dufferin OPP has opened an arson investigation after an early morning house fire in Shelburne.
-
All occupants safe after late-night fire in Barrie
Fire crews were called to the home just after 11 p.m. after smoke was seen coming from the lower unit of the house.
-
Barrie family's $90,000 truck stolen in early morning heist
On average, one vehicle theft has occurred every day in Barrie since the start of this year, with more than half of those being Ram pickup trucks.
Saskatoon
-
Choiceland youth sentenced for 'brutal' murder of his mother
A 14-year-old boy who killed his pregnant mother was sentenced to six years and eight months at a Nipawin courthouse on Friday.
-
Twin brothers take hobby to new heights at Saskatoon Toy Farm Toy and Collectible Show
Like many farmers across Saskatchewan, Leif and Jarret Sperling have spent thousands of hours making sure their farm equipment is operating just right.
-
Court of Appeal for Sask. decides child should not be vaccinated against their will
The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has thrown out a ruling that would see a 13-year-old receive the COVID-19 vaccine, despite not wanting to get it.
Northern Ontario
-
Buckingham Palace reveals details of 3-day celebration to mark King Charles III's coronation
Buckingham Palace on Saturday revealed details of King Charles III's coronation, set to be less extravagant than his mother's ceremony 70 years ago, in a reflection of the cost-of-living crisis many Britons are enduring.
-
Ontario Cup cross-country skiers gather in Greater Sudbury
There was a huge turnout on the Walden Cross Country ski trails in Greater Sudbury Community of Naughton Saturday morning as the facility played host to an Ontario Cup race.
-
Nelson, B.C. police officer dies from injuries more than a week after deadly avalanche
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.