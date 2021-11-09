3 RCMP officers hospitalized after logging truck accident on Vancouver Island

Victoria -

Three RCMP officers were taken to hospital after a logging truck lost its load and logs smashed into two police cruisers on Vancouver Island.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday on Pacific Marine Road, west of Lake Cowichan.

The Mesachie Lake Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash and said no one was seriously injured.

The three RCMP officers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, firefighters say.

Two RCMP cruisers were heavily damaged in the incident and were reportedly part of a caravan to the Fairy Creek injunction enforcement area.

The Pacific Marine Road was expected to remain closed into Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP along with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement (CVSE) remained on scene to investigate the incident.

The Port Renfrew Fire Department also responded to the crash.