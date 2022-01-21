3 more COVID-19 outbreaks declared on Vancouver Island

Island Health declared three new COVID-19 outbreaks at care homes on Vancouver Island Friday.

One outbreak is located at the Mount St. Mary Hospital long-term care home in Victoria, where two residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak is limited to the Cedar House area of the care home, according to Island Health.

Another outbreak was announced at Arrowsmith Lodge long-term care home in Parksville, where two residents have tested positive for the illness.

The outbreak is currently active in the Cottonwood and Dogwood units of Arrowsmith Lodge.

The third outbreak declared Friday is located at Echo Village long-term care home in Port Alberni, B.C.

Seven residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Port Alberni care home, according to Island Health.

"During this time, Island Health will support the sites to take any further actions required and answer questions from staff, residents and family members," said the health authority in a release Friday.

Outbreak protocols are always activated when an outbreak is declared at a long-term care home in Island Health.

Some of those outbreak safety measures include bans on admissions and transfers to the affected units, limits on staff and resident movements and gatherings, and enhanced screening for symptoms.

There are currently 26 active outbreaks at health-care facilities on Vancouver Island, 25 of which are located at long-term care homes.