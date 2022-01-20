3 more COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island

Another day, another series of COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island.

Island Health announced Thursday that three more new outbreaks had been declared.

Three residents of Fir Park Village in Port Alberni have tested positive, as have four residents each at The Summit and Parkwood Court long-term care homes in Victoria.

The latest cases bring Island Health to 23 active outbreaks in health-care facilities, 22 of them in long-term care homes.

The health authority also provided an update on the outbreak at Dufferin Place in Nanaimo Thursday, saying 27 residents there have now been infected. The outbreak has been expanded to include the entire facility, rather than specific units, Island Health said.

"Residents are being closely monitored and, in general, are experiencing mild symptoms at this time," the health authority said in a news release.

Outbreak protocols are in place at all of the active outbreaks on the Island. Those measures include bans on admissions and transfers to the affected units, limits on staff and resident movements and gatherings, and enhanced screening for symptoms.

"Island Health will support the sites to take any further actions required and answer questions from staff, residents and family members," the health authority said.