VICTORIA -- Health officials identified three new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 33 cases found across B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

The province has now reported 148,187 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5,183 cases in the island region.

There are currently 639 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 23 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health identified the locations of 22 active cases Tuesday, including 11 in the South Island, eight in the Central Island and three in the North Island.

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region and one more person is in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There were no deaths from COVID-19 recorded in B.C. on Tuesday, leaving the provincial death toll at 1,760.

Since the pandemic began, 41 people have died of the disease in the Island Health region.

Approximately 79.1 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., while 46 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received two doses.

Since December 2020, the province has administered 5,805,541 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.