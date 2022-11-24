3 believed dead after float plane crash near Port Hardy, B.C.

Three people are believed dead following a float plane crash Wednesday northwest of Port Hardy, B.C.

According to Capt. Chelsea Dubeau, spokesperson for Maritime Forces Pacific, a witness reported the plane crashed in Strachan Bay shortly after takeoff around 1 p.m.

Dubeau says multiple search assets responded to the incident, including a Cormorant helicopter out of 19 Wing Comox, a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter, a Transport Canada surveillance plane and a coast guard lifeboat out of Port Hardy.

Dubeau says the coast guard helicopter was the first to arrive on scene and spotted debris and an oil slick, followed by Transport Canada’s surveillance aircraft that assisted with infrared sensors.

"SAR Tecs [search and rescue technicians] were lowered to the lifeboat to assess the scene along with the boat crew and after assessment of the crash site it was determined that further extraction efforts were beyond the capabilities of those on scene and RCMP were advised and took over," Dubeau said Thursday.

Dubeau could not confirm the fatalities but CTV News has independently verified that two people are believed to have died in the crash.

Dubeau says the RCMP remains on scene while search and rescue assets were stood down.

Strachan Bay is approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Port Hardy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.