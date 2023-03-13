$2M mural unveiled at Amazon warehouse near Sidney, B.C.

The Victoria International Airport lands are now home to the biggest art installation of its kind on Vancouver Island.

Work is now complete on a $2-million, 1,300-square-metre sculptural image on the outer walls of the new Amazon Distribution Centre.

The mural is made up of thousands of optical discs that reflect natural light to create a sweeping panorama of mountains and waters of the Salish Sea.

The images that make up the mural measure more than 140 metres long and tower more than 10 metres tall.

The mural, dubbed the Cascadia Junction, was created by Vancouver-based Ombrae Art Studios.

The studio says the optical discs that comprise the mural will make it seem alive since the light that reflects off of it will change with the time of day and season.

"Each one of those pixels is actually dynamically active with regards to how the light's moving, how you're moving in relationship to the surface," said Rod Quin, founder and creative director of Ombrae.

"So there's always this visual interaction, it really captures your attention," he said. "Each time [people] go, they'll be able to enjoy it in a brand new way."

Quin says he hopes the mural will bring life to the walls of the warehouse and that it will become a destination for people up and down Vancouver Island.

The new $2-million mural is shown. (CTV News)