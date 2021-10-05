20 golden retrievers attempt to pose for perfect picture in Nanaimo

Nanaimo -

Rather than a pack of 20 dogs playing by the river, think of them as students filling a school gym for picture day.

“Oh my gosh!” Kim — the owner of Pooch Pack Adventures — imagines the dogs saying. “It’s that day!”

It’s the 10th annual Golden Retriever Roundup Day, which culminates with a ‘class picture.’

“We’ll do a group photo with all 20 [dogs] lined-up nicely posing for a photo,” she says.

Transforming this cacophony of canines into picture-perfect pups is not unlike preparing for your little Jimmy or Sally’s precious poses.

“Some days it’s definitely more challenging,” Brii — a pack leader — says. “Especially if there’s a dog that’s new or a little shy.”

While this group’s experience is diverse, ranging from a first-timer to a 10-time veteran, the retrievers’ style is consistent, with classic outfits that won’t look dated decades later and complimentary hairstyles that won’t distract from golden smiles.

“It’s like Christmas Eve the night before,” Kim smiles. “I have it all planned out.

Before the picture taking, Kim and Brii round-up the golden retrievers and take them on a hike to the Nanaimo River where they can leap off the rocky shore and splash in the water together.

“It’s a hoot every year!” Kim smiles.

After the flurry of furry fun, the pups primp and preen, before parading into position for the picture.

“It’s a lot of body language,” Kim says attempting to line-up the 20 dogs. “A lot of verbal, just asking them to wait and stay.”

“If I put my hand down, [they’re] like we’re good [and walk away],” Brii laughs. “The hand must stay!”

After countless calls to “stay,” the dogs remain in formation, Kim gets the shot and Brii rewards them with treats.

Like all great photos of a family member, furry or otherwise, who seem to be growing up too fast, it will preserve a past memory and remind our future self to relish this perfect present moment.