2 taken to hospital after cyclist struck in Victoria

Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Victoria on Wednesday morning.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says three ambulances were dispatched to the collision at the corner of Bay and Vancouver streets, in the city's North Park neighbourhood, around 6:30 a.m.

Victoria police announced the closure of Bay Street between Cook and Quadra streets shortly before at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (CTV News)

The intersection features a controlled crossing for cyclists, connecting cycling lanes on both streets.

Victoria police closed a section of Bay Street between Cook and Quadra streets following the crash.

"Thank you for your patience and please use alternate routes," the Victoria Police Department said on Twitter. "We will update when roads open."