2 Saanich, B.C., police officers remain in hospital, including 1 in intensive care, following bank shooting
Two Saanich, B.C., police officers remain in hospital Tuesday, including one in intensive care, a week after six officers were injured and two suspects were killed in a brazen bank robbery and shootout.
One other Saanich officer who was seriously injured has been released from hospital, Saanich police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said in a news conference Tuesday morning.
All six of the officers who sustained gunshot wounds are members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, including three officers from the Saanich Police Department and three from the Victoria Police Department.
Investigators have identified the suspects who were killed as 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie of Duncan, B.C.
The most seriously injured officer is "showing signs of improvement" in intensive care, and is able to hold short conversations with family members, Duthie said.
"The very fact that he's conversing with them will tell you the nature of his recovery at this point," the police chief added.
"The surgical teams, the medical teams and the nursing staff have been doing extraordinary work."
The other officer who remains in hospital is in stable condition, according to police.
Police initially planned to release the identities of the six injured officers at Tuesday's press conference before abruptly announcing their names would instead be kept private.
"The potential impacts that could result by having identities released at this time made me reconsider," Duthie told reporters.
"These officers are people. They have families, loved ones, hobbies, best friends and a passion for life," he added.
On Monday, the mayor of Duncan told CTV News in a statement that she did not know the family of the brothers killed in the shootout.
"It is hard to believe that something like this could happen on Vancouver Island and that the two people responsible for this were from the Duncan/Cowichan Valley area," said Mayor Michelle Staples.
"We would like to extend our love to the community of Saanich as they try to process what has taken place in their home," Staples added.
"To the courageous officers who were injured on the job, which they do to serve their communities, we extend our heartfelt prayers for your recovery. To the all the officers, employees, customers, and their families, our thoughts are with you."
