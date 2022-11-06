2 rescued from sinking boat in Port Alberni, RCMP say
Mounties in Port Alberni say they rescued two people whose boat sank in local waters Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the Alberni Inlet, just off of Canal Waterfront Park, according to a news release from Port Alberni RCMP.
Police said they received a report that a boat was sinking just after 12:30 p.m.
"Bystanders at the park watched as the boat took on water and quickly sank leaving the two occupants in the rough waters," police said in their release.
Officers were in contact with the sinking boat's occupants roughly 20 minutes after they received the first call, according to police.
Mounties used the detachment's rigid hull inflatable boat to reach the occupants on a log boom approximately 30 metres from shore, where they were attempting to stay out of the water, police said.
"Incidents such as these are a stark reminder to ensure that everyone on board is wearing a personal floatation device, and that all vessels are fully stocked with all of the required safety equipment," said Const. Richard Johns, in the release.
"Wearing a lifejacket or PFD is the best defense for surviving cold-water shock and hypothermia."
The Port Alberni detachment recently moved its patrol vessel to the Harbour Road marina in order to decrease response times in incidents like this one, police said, adding that the Canadian Coast Guard is working with the sunken boat's owner to recover it.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud
Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK | Some Arizona Republican candidates target their own party members in election campaigns
CTV National News correspondent Tom Walters describes how some Arizona GOP U.S. midterm election candidates are willing to attack members of their own party to gain votes in a Reporter's Notebok on CTVNews.ca.
'It's my car. Why am I still being handcuffed?' Man wrongly detained by Montreal police speaks out
When Brice Dossa left a Montreal McDonald's last week and tried to get into his car, he didn't expect to end up in handcuffs. And he certainly didn't expect that, despite confirming his innocence, officers wouldn't uncuff him right away -- because they didn't have the key.
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure -- and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out.
Vancouver
-
More than 200 flights cancelled by WestJet outage; company says further delays 'will be required'
WestJet says more than 200 flights have been cancelled as a result of a system outage this weekend, and more delays and cancellations "will be required" in the coming days.
-
Cyclists want new park board to reconsider removing bike lane in Vancouver's Stanley Park
Dozens of cyclists gathered in Stanley Park Sunday, pedalling through rain and sleet to show their support for a controversial bike lane.
-
DNA testing of clothing seized in 1993 could still help solve homicide, B.C. judge rules
The RCMP is allowed to keep "bloodied clothing" seized from a person of interest in a homicide investigation nearly 30 years ago, with a judge saying it is possible further examination could lead to a break in the case.
Edmonton
-
Sherwood Park Crusaders OK after bus involved in multi-vehicle QE II crash
A bus carrying a local Junior A hockey team was among the dozens of vehicles involved in crashes south of Edmonton on Highway 2 due to poor winter driving conditions.
-
Woman dead after gunshots heard in Oliver
Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman died in the Oliver area Saturday.
-
WestJet passengers still facing delays, cancellations after system-wide outage resolved
WestJet is back online after Saturday’s system-wide outage left over a hundred flights cancelled. However, many passengers are still stranded and questioning how and when they’ll get to their destination.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
-
Poll finds 6 of 10 Ontarians blame Ford government for labour disruptions
Six out of ten Ontarians are blaming the Ford government for the ongoing labour disruption involving tens of thousands of education workers that has forced schools to close for in-person learning, a new poll has found.
Calgary
-
WestJet passengers still facing delays, cancellations after system-wide outage resolved
WestJet is back online after Saturday’s system-wide outage left over a hundred flights cancelled. However, many passengers are still stranded and questioning how and when they’ll get to their destination.
-
Ingredients lined up for nasty Monday morning commute
Monday morning could be rough on Calgary roads, depending on how the snow adds up and how drivers react.
-
Province expands availability of Connect Care across Alberta
Alberta is expanding its Connect Care program to cover more of the province. Connect Care ensures that a patient's health information can be easily accessed by doctors across Alberta, rather than being confined to the family physician.
Montreal
-
'It's my car. Why am I still being handcuffed?' Man wrongly detained by Montreal police speaks out
When Brice Dossa left a Montreal McDonald's last week and tried to get into his car, he didn't expect to end up in handcuffs. And he certainly didn't expect that, despite confirming his innocence, officers wouldn't uncuff him right away -- because they didn't have the key.
-
'We couldn't give up': Quebec family spending last moments together after 22-year-old's trial cancer therapy fails
After months spent in Texas undergoing experimental cancer treatment, 22-year-old Maria Muscari was airlifted back to Montreal Saturday. But it wasn't the happy homecoming her family had hoped for.
-
19-year-old fatally stabbed in Montreal's 33rd homicide of 2022
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in Montreal's Outremont borough. Police (SPVM) say it's the 33rd homicide of the year.
Atlantic
-
Search for missing swimmer in Saint John called off
The search for a 57-year-old swimmer reported missing in the waters near the Digby Ferry Terminal in Saint John, N.B., late Saturday night has been called off.
-
No charges laid after man accosts N.S. premier
CTV News has learned that on Oct. 26, a man claiming to have a gun accosted Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in front of the premier’s office on Granville Street in Halifax.
-
Oil heating prices on the rise ahead of winter
As diesel fuel jumps to new highs, heating oil wasn’t spared from the rising costs and climbs just ahead of winter months.
Winnipeg
-
'Really angry, really disgusted': Winnipeg passes homicide record with 8 weeks to go
A shooting on Saturday has officially made 2022 the deadliest year on record in Winnipeg.
-
Police deal with shooting, robbery, assault, stabbing over busy weekend
Winnipeg police had a busy weekend, responding to several serious incidents.
-
Winnipeg fire crews tackle two Sunday blazes
Winnipeg firefighters had a busy Sunday, responding to two fires within the same hour in different parts of the city.
Kitchener
-
Education workers strike, A Better Tent City, Jizzy Jewelry: Most read stories of the week
CUPE education workers strike, a one-year report on A Better Tent City, and some unique jewelry round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Cambridge Pinebush vaccine clinic closes again due to low demand
There's one less option for those looking to get their COVID-19 bivalent booster shot in Waterloo Region.
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
Regina
-
'The nature of the beast': Drivers in Sask. caught up in winter storm
Winter conditions arrived in Saskatchewan furiously on Saturday. High winds paired with heavy snow caused whiteout conditions on most roads and highways in the province, forcing many to close for hours.
-
Early winter storm brings snowfall, high winds and zero-visibility to southern Sask.
The latest 'Alberta Clipper' storm system continued to make its way through southern Saskatchewan on Sunday, bringing snowfall, high winds, and near-zero visibility.
-
More than 200 flights cancelled by WestJet outage; company says further delays 'will be required'
WestJet says more than 200 flights have been cancelled as a result of a system outage this weekend, and more delays and cancellations "will be required" in the coming days.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
-
Union representing education workers warns of 'ongoing political protests' in November
The head of the union representing education workers in Ottawa and across Ontario warns of "ongoing political protests" in November, as the Canadian Union of Public Employees pushed for a new collective agreement with the government.
-
Late-night crash kills lone driver north of Huntsville
One man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover collision north of Huntsville Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Travel not recommended: Drivers around Saskatoon cautioned to stay home due to snowstorm
Travel is not recommended on some highways and roads around Saskatoon as a winter storm brings up to 20 centimetres of snow to the area.
-
EMS union calling out SHA for incorrect statement on ambulance staffing levels
The union representing paramedics is calling for more support from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), after it provided incorrect information about EMS staffing levels last week.
-
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
Northern Ontario
-
Tree falls on moving vehicle in Sudbury, one transported to hospital
An individual has been transported to hospital after a tree branch struck their vehicle Sunday.
-
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
-
Volunteers build large-scale rock labyrinth in heart of northern Ontario provincial park
An army of volunteers created a rock labyrinth for people to walk through and find a sense of serenity in the heart of Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park east of North Bay.