2 officers undergo surgery, third in hospital after deadly Saanich bank shooting

2 officers undergo surgery, third in hospital after deadly Saanich bank shooting

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NATO calls Russia its 'most significant and direct threat'

NATO declared Russia the 'most significant and direct threat' to its members' peace and security on Wednesday and vowed to strengthen support for Ukraine, even as that country's leader chided the alliance for not doing more to help it defeat Moscow.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario