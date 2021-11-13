2 more cases of COVID-19 detected at Nanaimo hospital outbreak, total now 17

Vancouver -

Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been found in Nanaimo Regional General Hospital's Transitional Care Unit, Island Health announced Saturday.

One patient and one staff member tested positive, the health authority said.

There are now 17 cases associated with the ongoing outbreak at the unit. Fourteen of those infected are patients, while the other three are staff members, according to Island Health.

"All other test results received to date have been negative and there are currently no pending results," the health authority said in a statement.

The outbreak at the Transitional Care Unit was declared on Nov. 1, after health officials found evidence of coronavirus transmission there.

Contact tracing and testing are ongoing, according to Island Health, which says the outbreak is limited to just the one unit.

"NRGH remains a safe place to seek care," the health authority said. "People should not avoid seeking emergency care if they need it."

The current outbreak at NRGH is the fourth one the hospital has experienced over the last year. In November 2020, the hospital became the first health-care facility on Vancouver Island to experience a COVID-19 outbreak.