2 dead after reported hostage situation in Campbell River, B.C.

Two people are dead in Campbell River, B.C., after a dramatic incident at the Discovery Harbour marina unfolded early Monday morning.

RCMP told the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. that they received a report of a homicide at the marina, and that hostages were still being held at the scene around 1:45 a.m.

Campbell River RCMP, crisis negotiators and members of the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team responded to the call.

After officers arrived, police say they were able to confirm that the hostages were safe and no longer there.

Officers then tried to negotiate with the male suspect at the scene, RCMP say.

"It is reported that police spoke to the man who was the subject of the initial call to police and who is alleged to have had a weapon," said the IIO in a release Monday.

"Shots were fired, and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene," reads the statement.

Mounties say they are investigating the homicide that they were initially called to.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell River RCMP detachment.

Meanwhile, the IIO is reviewing the death of the male suspect, who was shot and killed by police.

The IIO is called any time an officer-related incident occurs that results in serious harm or death, regardless of if there has been allegations of wrongdoing.

Police tape could be seen blocking off dock one of the marina on Monday, near commercial fishing boats, as forensic investigators combed the scene.

A member of the B.C. Coroners Service was also at the marina Monday.