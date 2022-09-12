2 candidates running for Saanich mayor, 24 seeking council seats

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes will have some competition in the upcoming municipal election.

Two candidates are running for the mayor position, Haynes and former Saanich councillor Dean Murdock.

Twenty-four people are also seeking one of the district's council seats.

Six current councillors are seeking re-election, while councillors Rebecca Mersereau and Ned Taylor have announced their departure from the council table.

Voters will choose the mayor and eight councillors in the municipal election on Oct. 15. The complete list of council candidates can be found below:

Trevor Barry

Susan Brice (incumbent)

Judy Brownoff (incumbent)

Kathleen Burton

Nathalie Chambers (incumbent)

Bianca Chu

Zac de Vries (incumbent)

Karen Harper (incumbent)

Sasha Izard

J. Charles Lamb

Basil Langevin

Mark Leiren-Young

Vernon Lord

Jordan MacDougall

Gregory Matte

Leslie Miller-Brooks

Shelly Minhas

Mark Neufeld

Teale Phelps Bondaroff

Colin Plant (incumbent)

Art Pollard

Jordan Reichert

Rishi Sharma

Mena Westhaver

The district will hold advanced voting on Oct. 5, 11 and 12, in different areas of the municipality.

Further details about voting locations and the municipal election in general can be found on the District of Saanich website.