2 BC Ferries sailings cancelled between Victoria, Vancouver

Two BC Ferries sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were cancelled on Tuesday evening due to a staff shortage.

The 4 p.m. sailing departing from Swartz Bay and the 6 p.m. sailing departing from Tsawwassen aboard the Coastal Celebration vessel were cancelled.

All other sailings Tuesday evening are expected to depart as usual, according to BC Ferries.

"We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations," said BC Ferries in a statement around 3:30 p.m.

"The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew."

BC Ferries says it will try to move passengers who were already checked into the 4 p.m. sailing onto the next available sailing.

More information about bookings on cancelled sailings can be found on the BC Ferries website.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations," said BC Ferries.