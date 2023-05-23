2 arrested after 'armed' break and enter in Victoria

Police were called to the building around 8:15 a.m. Monday. (Victoria Police) Police were called to the building around 8:15 a.m. Monday. (Victoria Police)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario