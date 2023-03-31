136 new supportive housing units opening in Greater Victoria this spring

Three new supportive housing facilities containing more than 130 units are opening in B.C.’s capital region over the next several months, the provincial and federal governments announced Friday.

The first of the three buildings, called House of Courage, has already opened in Vic West.

Located at 865 Catherine St., the four-storey shelter includes 45 units for Indigenous people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

House of Courage is operated by the Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness Society and the facility includes daily meal services, employment and life-skills programs, 24-hour staff support, culturally appropriate supports and health and wellness services.

The second shelter will open at 2933, 2941 and 2949 Albina St. in Saanich and in April.

This facility will include 52 new homes with supports, according to the province.

The third shelter will open sometime in "spring 2023" in Central Saanich at 7606 E. Saanich Rd. and includes 39 units with supports.

Each structure was designed using modular construction with funding from the provincial and federal governments.

Moving forward, the B.C. government will provide each facility with annual operating funding.

"The need for supportive housing in Victoria has reached a critical level," said Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill.

"These 135 new modular homes will provide vulnerable members of our community with an affordable and safe place to call home, while accessing the support services that they need," she said.