VICTORIA -- A 102-year-old Second World War veteran began his fundraising walk for children in need on Monday, despite a record-setting heat wave gripping most of B.C.

Earlier this month, John Hillman, who lives at the Carlton House retirement home in Oak Bay, promised to walk 102 laps around the courtyard of the property to raise money for Save the Children, a Canadian charity.

Hillman said he planned to walk 10 laps a day until he reached his goal, just as he did last year when he walked 101 times around the Carlton House courtyard, raising more than $169,000 for Save the Children.

This year's fundraiser was set to begin Monday, and despite suggestions that he should postpone the fundraiser due to the heat, the 102-year-old set out to do five laps while temperatures were in their low 30s in Victoria.

In 2020, Hillman was inspired to take on his first fundraising walk after a veteran in the U.K., Capt. Tom Moore, raised money for his country's health-care system by walking around his home.

"I knew I could do it, and I've done it," Hillman said after completing 101 laps last year. "I could do some more."

Hillman's 2021 fundraiser can be found online here. Supporters are also welcome to come to Carlton House around 10 a.m. over the next few weeks to support the veteran, so long as they wear masks and keep physically distanced.