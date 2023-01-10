10-year-old New Zealand girl wins $5,600 ring through Comox Valley fundraiser

Ten-year-old Ivy is pictured sporting the new ring. (YANA Comox Valley/Facebook) Ten-year-old Ivy is pictured sporting the new ring. (YANA Comox Valley/Facebook)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario