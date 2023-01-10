10-year-old New Zealand girl wins $5,600 ring through Comox Valley fundraiser

A young girl from New Zealand is the proud new owner of a pricey diamond ring after winning the grand prize of an annual Comox Valley charity fundraiser.

Every year, the You Are Not Alone (YANA) charity in the Comox Valley launches holiday fundraisers to raise money for local children and families who need to travel for medical care.

In a surprising twist, a young girl from New Zealand who has ties to Vancouver Island won the fundraiser's grand prize this year, a diamond ring valued at more than $5,600.

The 10-year-old prize winner, Ivy, was visiting the region with her family.

"Her mum grew up in the Comox Valley, went to high school here, moved away, met a sweetheart in New Zealand," said YANA executive director Kelly Barnie.

But the family was back this year for the holiday season, leading to the memorable prize win.

Barnie says there were other hopeful participants who had their own Christmas crackers in hand when the ring was unveiled.

"There may have been a couple at the table who had been dating for quite some time and there were jokes about who should win the ring," said Barnie.

The prize ring is pictured on top of some Christmas Crackers. (YANA Comox Valley/Facebook)This year, Yana had 5,000 Christmas crackers up for sale for $5 each at local businesses. Forty-nine of those crackers included prizes that are valued at more than $1,000, including the diamond ring grand prize.

"We give away an amazing prize from Mark the Gold Guy every year and there's always an amazing story behind them to go with it," said Barnie.

This year, however, YANA was particularly happy to see Ivy take home the grand prize, noting that the 10-year-old was thrilled.

Ivy has promised her mom not to wear the ring to school, according to a social media post by YANA shortly after the win.

DECADES-OLD CHARITY

You Are Not Alone was launched in 1986 by local mom Sandra Williams, who knew firsthand the challenges of having sick children who require lengthy treatments far from the Comox Valley.

YANA now raises funds to help with travel and accommodations for families to stay together when children are sick and need care outside the community.

"YANA is about 95 per cent funded by local donations and fundraisers like this, so it is Comox Valley families, and their friends and families beyond, helping other families," said Barnie.

"We're so incredibly grateful," she said.

This year, YANA raised about $25,000 through its holiday fundraisers.

An army of volunteers and local business play a huge role in the fundraiser, according to Barnie, with Mark the Gold Guy donating the Christmas crackers grand prize each year.

Barnie says the business owner knew Williams back when the charity first started nearly four decades ago and has been helping out ever since.