1 person injured, 5 boats destroyed in Ladysmith fire
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a boat storage facility in Ladysmith early Saturday morning.
Ladysmith Fire Rescue Chief Chris Geiger told CTV News the call came in around 4 a.m. and prompted a significant response from firefighters.
Crews from four different fire departments - Ladysmith, North Oyster, North Cedar and North Cowichan - all responded to the blaze. Crews spent several hours at the scene, finally wrapping up around 11 a.m., Geiger said.
Five boats were destroyed in the fire, according to the chief, who said the injured person had suffered burns. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Western allies expel some Russian banks from global system; Ukraine vows to fight on
Western allies announced sweeping new sanctions against Moscow on Saturday, including kicking key Russian banks off the main global payments system, as a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were repelling Russian troops advancing on Kyiv.
Live updates: EU ministers to weigh more sanctions on Russia
The European Union's top diplomat says he's calling an urgent meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers on Sunday to weigh yet more measures against Russia as it wages its military campaign in Ukraine.
Western allies to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT
Canada, the United States, European Union and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to put in place crippling sanctions on the Russian financial sector, including a block on its access to the global financial system and, for the first time, restrictions on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
Sanctions and weapons: What can the West do to stop Russia's attack on Ukraine?
As Ukrainians continue to defend their country against Russian attacks, some say western sanctions may help in the long term, but more can be done right now.
Ukrainian forces attempt to remove unexploded missile in Kharkiv street
Ukrainian forces worked to remove unexploded ordinance on Friday from a residential area in the country's northeast following a Russian attack.
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime. 'Open Wide' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
Russian official issues stark threats to the West
Moscow may respond to Western sanctions by opting out of the last nuclear arms deal with the U.S., cutting diplomatic ties with Western nations and freezing their assets, a senior Russian official warned as Russia’s ties with the West dived to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine.
Path to war in Ukraine was laid in months of plans, warnings
Russia unleashed a broader, larger invasion than almost anyone had predicted. And Ukraine, at least by U.S. and other Western accounts, has put up a more tenacious fight than many thought possible against the neighbouring superpower.
