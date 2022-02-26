1 person injured, 5 boats destroyed in Ladysmith fire

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a boat storage facility in Ladysmith early Saturday morning.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue Chief Chris Geiger told CTV News the call came in around 4 a.m. and prompted a significant response from firefighters.

Crews from four different fire departments - Ladysmith, North Oyster, North Cedar and North Cowichan - all responded to the blaze. Crews spent several hours at the scene, finally wrapping up around 11 a.m., Geiger said.

Five boats were destroyed in the fire, according to the chief, who said the injured person had suffered burns. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.