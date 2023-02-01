1 person hospitalized after attack by group at busy downtown intersection, Victoria police say

One person is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after an assault with a weapon in downtown Victoria Wednesday afternoon.

The Victoria Police Department said in a statement that it was called to the 500-block of Yates Street just after 3:45 p.m., when witnesses called 911 to report the victim being "attacked by a group."

When they arrived, officers found the victim, who had been assaulted with a weapon, police said. They did not specify what type of weapon had been used, but said the victim was taken to hospital.

"The area where the attack occurred, which is at a busy downtown intersection, has been cordoned off as Forensic Identification Section officers attend to document the scene and collect evidence," police said, adding that "temporary traffic disruptions" may be necessary as investigators complete their work.

"Please consider taking an alternative route and be sure to not enter the crime scene area," police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is in its early stages, according to VicPD. Anyone who has information about the incident or video of it and has yet to speak to officers is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.