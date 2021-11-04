1 injured in helicopter crash on Vancouver Island

Victoria -

A man was rushed to hospital following a helicopter crash near Nanoose Bay, Vancouver Island on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene around 12:34 p.m., according to BC Emergency Health Services.

Two paramedic ground crews were the first to arrive at the scene to treat the man, who police say was the only occupant of the helicopter.

An air ambulance was also deployed to the crash, and airlifted the man to hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) says the crash occurred roughly five kilometres southwest of Nanoose Bay. Mounties say it is a forested area.

The JRCC describes the helicopter involved in the crash as a Bell 206 helicopter.

The centre adds that the Nanoose Bay Volunteer Fire Department was also one of the first organizations to arrive at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.