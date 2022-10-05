1 escaped African cat captured, another still on the loose in Qualicum Beach, B.C.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Videos of protests in Iran leak despite internet bans

Videos of revolts and unrest started to flood the internet when Iranian protestors flocked to the streets in response to the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman allegedly detained for wearing her hijab improperly.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario