1 dead, another airlifted to hospital after crash near Lake Cowichan

RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just outside Lake Cowichan on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lake Cowichan RCMP say the head-on collision occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 18, about two kilometres east of the community.

A minivan that was travelling west on the highway collided with a flatbed truck that was heading east, police say.

The driver of the minivan was declared dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, according to the RCMP.

Highway 18 was blocked to traffic in both directions following the crash.

Mounties say an RCMP traffic analyst and members of the Lake Cowichan RCMP were at the scene, and police did not expect the road to reopen until approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Vehicles were being detoured along Skutz Falls Road and Cowichan Lake Road, according to DriveBC

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.