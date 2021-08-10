VICTORIA -- One person is dead after a suspected drowning Saturday at a popular beach near Tofino, B.C.

The RCMP responded to Long Beach in the Pacific Rim National Park around 6 p.m.

B.C. RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau says officers arrived to assist Parks Canada staff and the BC Ambulance Service with the emergency call.

Manseau says the death is not considered suspicious.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death.

No information has been released about the identity of the victim.

Long Beach is a popular summer destination approximately 17 kilometres southeast of Tofino.