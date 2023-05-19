1 dead after Port Alberni structure fire

One person is dead after a structure fire in Port Alberni on Thursday night.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the blaze in the 3600-block of 4th Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.

Port Alberni fire Chief Mike Owens says one person was found dead at the scene.

"At this time, details surrounding the fire and the identity of the deceased individual are not being released pending further investigation," the fire chief said in a statement Friday.

The fire department says it will provide more information about the incident as it becomes available.

"We thank the community for their understanding and patience as we continue to work on this investigation," Owens said.