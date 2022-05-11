1 arrested after police shut down highway in Black Creek, B.C.

RCMP in the Comox Valley have taken one person into custody following an incident Tuesday evening in Black Creek.

Police and volunteers with Oyster River Fire Rescue closed down the 8200-block of Highway 19A shortly after 7 p.m.

Members of the RCMP's emergency response team could be seen with weapons drawn as the incident unfolded.

Police took one person into custody less than an hour later.

A police spokesperson says he was unable to provide further information but indicates there is no ongoing risk to the public.