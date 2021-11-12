ZZ Top, Cheap Trick to play Victoria in April after COVID-19 cancellation

Victoria -

Texas rockers ZZ Top are coming to Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in the spring.

Tickets for the April 22 concert went on sale Friday, starting at $49 (plus a $16 service charge). Floor seats are selling for $89.50 (plus a $20.50 service charge).

Cheap Trick will accompany the trio for the show after both bands were slated to play Victoria last spring but pulled the plug due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Victoria concert will be the first show of the Canada-wide ‘A Celebration with ZZ Top’ tour, which includes scheduled dates in Abbotsford, Penticton and Kamloops.

Promoter Invictus Entertainment Group says the band is still going strong, playing hits including “La Grange,” “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Tush” to audiences the world over.