Youths involved in BC Transit attack come forward: Saanich police

A group of youths who allegedly attacked another youth aboard a BC Transit bus in Saanich, B.C., last week have turned themselves over to police.

Saanich police said they were looking for the youths on Tuesday, after the assault occurred on Aug. 18.

Police say a group of seven youths boarded the bus around 12:30 a.m. Two members of the group walked up to another youth, who was sitting with some friends, and began assaulting them.

The other five members of the group watched the incident, recorded it, and later posted a video of the attack on social media.

Police located the two youths who allegedly committed the assault later that day, and the victim was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, investigators said they were looking to identify the five youths who watched the incident unfold, and released surveillance photos of the individuals.

By Wednesday morning, police said the five youths had come forward voluntarily.

The two youths who allegedly committed the assault are facing recommended charges of assault causing bodily harm.

The other five youths have not been charged with any crimes, though police say the investigation is ongoing.

The two groups of young people are not believed to have known each other, but the assault may have followed an interaction between the two groups while waiting at a bus stop about 90 minutes earlier, police say.