VICTORIA -- A group of male youths believed to be involved in a stabbing on the grounds of a Langford school over the summer have been identified, according to the West Shore RCMP.

The stabbing took place in the late evening of June 26, 2019 at Ruth King Elementary School. At the time, police believed that the attack was related to an altercation between two groups of youths in the area. The victim of the stabbing was later sent to hospital for treatment of knife wounds.

On Dec. 30, 2019 the West Shore RCMP released surveillance video of one of the groups of youth believed to be involved in the attack, in an effort to identify them.

Now, on Jan. 3, police say that the young men have been identified and spoken with Mounties.

"We are pleased to state that the youth depicted in the video have been identified and been in contact with investigators," said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP. "Thank you to the media and the public for sharing this post."

Police say that the investigation remains ongoing, and that the incident is being considered a case of aggravated assault.