Youth sent to hospital after stabbing at Victoria party: VicPD

Victoria police are investigating after a youth was reportedly stabbed at a party over the weekend.

Police say they were called to the 2200-block of Victor Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a youth being assaulted with a weapon at a party.

When officers arrived at the Fernwood street, police say about 100 kids were gathered on the block for the party.

Officers were able to find the injured youth who was then taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to VicPD.

No arrests have been made and police say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.