Youth says man approached her while committing indecent act in Nanaimo: RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP are on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself and committed an indecent act while walking towards a teen last week.

The encounter occurred around 10 a.m. Friday when a 17-year-old girl was walking westbound on Fifth Street, towards Wakeisah Avenue, according to RCMP.

The youth told police that she first saw the man standing in an alleyway between Hillcrest Avenue and Lambert Avenue.

When she walked past him, she says she briefly made eye contact with the man, at which point he exposed his genitals to her and began walking towards her while performing an indecent act.

Mounties say the youth then yelled and told the man she was calling the police, at which point the man turned around and started running down the alleyway towards Hardwood Road.

The girl was able to grab a picture of the man as he fled the area, police say.

"The youth did exactly what is expected when confronted with these situations," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a statement Wednesday.

"She also provided an excellent description which should greatly assist in identifying this person," he said.

RCMP say officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man at the time.

Police are now searching for the individual, who is described as a white man in his 50s who stands 5'10" tall with a medium build. He has grey hair and a long face. At the time, he was wearing a purple and greyish shirt that can be partially zipped up, brown cargo pants, and a welder's style skullcap.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file #2022-19747.