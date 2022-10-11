Young woman struck in marked crosswalk in Nanaimo, suffers serious injuries
RCMP say a woman who was walking at a marked crosswalk in Nanaimo was taken to hospital after being struck by an SUV on Sunday evening.
Mounties say the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at a crosswalk on Highway 19A that leads to the Terminal Park Mall.
Police say a 25-year-old woman was walking at the marked crosswalk with a friend when she was struck by the northbound vehicle.
RCMP, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her late 20s, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
The southbound lanes of the highway were also closed for several hours as police reviewed the crash site.
"Police were able to rule out alcohol as a contributing factor. Distracted driving, however, cannot be ruled out at this time," said Nanaimo RCMP in a release Tuesday.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police say the SUV has been seized and will undergo a mechanical inspection.
