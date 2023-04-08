‘You can’t lose growing it yourself’: with grocery prices soaring, many are choosing to grow their own

Vegetables being grown in the allotment garden and the Compost Education Centre in Fernwood

Having a green thumb is apparently getting more popular. Garden Works in Saanich says it’s noted a 30 per cent rise in people planning their own veggie gardens.

“Quite a few people have actually taken up the gardening pastime,” said Sam Gardener, a Manager at Garden Works.

Gardener, whose thumb is as green as it gets says our climate sets us apart from the rest of Canada.

“Because we’ve got such a long season and a temperate climate that we can grow a lot here,” said Gardener.

He says now is the time to plant your peas, lettuce and root vegetables. Tomatoes need the heat to thrive. If you are starting them now, do it inside your house. “Peppers are another thing that needs heat, but we grow those in a greenhouse,” said Gardener.

For some a backyard garden isn’t an option.

“The idea is that we’re growing food here for educational purposes,” said Kayla Siefried, community education coordinator at the Compost Education Centre.

The Compost Education Centre is home to an allotment garden. The problem is there is a long waitlist. “There is a big waitlist for community gardens all throughout the city and region really,” said Siefeld. “They are very popular.”

Siefeld says you still have options.“To boulevard garden,” said Siefeld. “The City of Victoria has these boulevard gardening guidelines which are fantastic for getting people started.”

It’s allowed and all you need is consent from the adjacent homeowner living in front of that boulevard.

“I seeded this area with some lettuces,” said Siefeld, pointing to a newly seeded garden.

That lettuce has already began to sprout.

“I’ve also pre-sprouted some peas inside,” said Siefeld. “These are ready to be outside right now.” Giving them a fighting chance of survival from pests or our lingering cold nights.

“They sort of got their life started in a warm, cozy environment,” said the community education coordinator.

“You can’t lose growing it yourself,” said Gardener.

With the cost of groceries expected to climb some may have to get creative when it comes to growing your own.