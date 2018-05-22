

The Canadian Press





There's a B.C. link to the discovery of three Canadian First World War soldiers whose bodies have been found and identified in France.

The remains of Private William Donegan, Private Henry Priddle, and Sergeant Archibald Wilson were found over the last year near the village of Vendin-le-Vieil, just north of Vimy.

All three were from Manitoba, enlisted in Winnipeg and died in August 1917 during the Battle of Hill 70 as members of the 16th Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force, a unit of the Canadian Scottish Regiment (Princess Mary's) based in Victoria, Nanaimo and Courtenay.

The Department of National Defence says the three will be buried by their regiment at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's Loos British Cemetery on August 23rd.