VICTORIA -- A young driver with an apparent flare for social media asked an Oak Bay police officer if they'd like to be featured in a TikTok video while being investigated for impaired driving.

Police say the driver was pulled over just after 10 p.m. Saturday after he failed to stop at a stop sign near the intersection of Beach Drive and King George Terrace.

When an officer approached the driver, a 20-year-old man, the driver asked, "Would you like to be on TikTok?"

The OBPD officer "reluctantly declined" and instead investigated the man for impaired driving. Ultimately, the driver's vehicle was towed and his licence was suspended for 24 hours.

He was also served a $230 ticket for operating a vehicle with cannabis in it, as well as a $167 ticket for failing to stop at a stop sign.