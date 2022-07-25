WorkSafeBC urges workers, employers to be careful amid high temperatures
WorkSafeBC urges workers, employers to be careful amid high temperatures
With high temperatures forecasted for B.C. this week, WorkSafeBC is reminding workers and employers to be careful whether they're working outdoors or indoors.
In 2021, a year that included a historic heat dome in B.C., WorkSafeBC says it accepted 115 claims of heat-related stress while at work, nearly tripling the annual average.
A total of 115 heat-related injury claims were accepted with WorkSafeBC last year, up from the average of 41 claims made annually in the three years prior.
Of the 115 claims accepted last year, 41 were for indoor workers while 74 were for outdoor workers.
"Whether you are working outdoors on a farm or construction site, or indoors in a restaurant kitchen, or in a factory—heat stress can cause serious injuries and even death," said Suzana Prpic, senior manager of prevention field services at WorkSafeBC, in a statement Monday.
WorkSafeBC recommends that workers drink plenty of water, as much as one glass every 20 minutes, and wear light, loose-fitting clothing. People should also take breaks in cool areas, avoid physical work during the hottest part of the day – between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – and know their personal risk factors, like pre-existing medical conditions and what medications they're on, in case those are exacerbated by heat.
"We are hoping that the serious heat wave in 2021 has raised awareness about the dangers of working in high temperatures," said Prpic.
EMPLOYER RESPONSIBILITIES
WorkSafeBC is reminding employers that they must complete heat stress assessments and make sure that plans are in place to reduce heat stress, which can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Employers must also make sure that staff are trained and aware of what can cause heat-related injuries, and what the symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke are.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include excessive sweating, dizziness, muscle cramps and fainting.
Meanwhile, symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, seizures, increased breathing rate, if someone stops sweating, and potentially cardiac arrest.
WorkSafeBC has released several suggestions for how employers can prepare for high temperatures:
- Monitor heat conditions and require workers not to work alone.
- Ensure there is adequate first-aid coverage and emergency procedures are in place.
- Make physical modifications to facilities, equipment, processes to reduce exposure.
- Change work practices and policies to limit the risk.
- Determine appropriate work-rest cycles; when a worker feels ill it may be too late.
- Rotate work activities or use additional workers to reduce exposure.
- Establish cooling areas with shade and water.
Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 35 C in some areas of Vancouver Island this week, while regions of Interior B.C. can expect temperatures up to 40 C.
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
Watch the powerful moment as woman sings 'O Canada' in Cree to Pope Francis after apology
An Indigenous woman stood before Pope Francis and sang 'O Canada' in Cree following his public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in the residential school system.
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
A search was underway Monday morning on the South Saskatchewan River as police worked to find a missing woman and her son.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Rogers CEO defends outage response to MPs at committee hearing
Rogers Communications Inc. CEO Tony Staffieri faced questions from MPs about whether a lack of competition in the telecom sector might have contributed to the massive Rogers outage earlier this month, which came as the company awaits government approvals for its purchase of Shaw Communications Inc.
