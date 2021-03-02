NEWS -- Nootka Sound RCMP say a Gold River man in his mid-50s died Monday morning as the result of a worksite injury just south of the community.

Cpl. Kim Rutherford says police were called to a woodlot south of Gold River around 9:40 a.m. The site is approximately 90 kilometres west of Campbell River on Vancouver island.

“The scene was held for WorksafeBC and the BC Coroners Service," Rutherford said. "The incident is still under investigation and Nootka Sound RCMP sends their deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the victim."

Police are working with WorkSafeBC to determine if there was any criminality involved in the death.

Rutherford says the victim’s family hasn’t yet authorized the release of his name.

On Monday afternoon, Western Forest Products also expressed its condolences to everyone involved in the incident.

“We are saddened to hear of a fatal incident that occurred this morning involving an employee of one of our contractors working in Tree Farm Licence 19 near Gold River,” said Western Forest Products president Don Demens.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues impacted by this tragedy,” he added. “On behalf of all employees at Western, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the worker’s family”

A logging industry employee tells CTV News workers were told over the radio to stop their shifts and to go home. He believes the worker who died was a tree faller.

Western Forest Products says it suspended operations in the area and are working with the contractor and relevant authorities.

“The safety and security of our employees, contractors and communities is our first priortity,” the company said in a statement Monday.

A representative of United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 said there may be more information about the death released Tuesday.