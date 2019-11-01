

Andrew Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





NANAIMO -- Firefighters in Nanaimo broke down the front door of a mobile home to rescue two women inside who were still sleeping as the roof of the home was on fire.

The fire happened at the Brookdale mobile home park in south Nanaimo just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The two women were checked by paramedics on scene and escaped without injury.

The manager of the mobile home park says he tried banging on all the doors of the home trying to wake up the people inside before the fire department arrived.

“They were sleeping very soundly, it could have been very serious if it wasn’t for the fire department,” said manager Daryl Barratta.

When fire crews arrived on scene, Barratta said the flames were shooting five to 10 feet in the air from the roof.

“The fire was heavily involved in the roof structure when crews arrived. We got here just in time to get the two occupants out,” said Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief Geoff Whiting.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the one mobile home.

There’s extensive fire damage to the roof as well as heavy smoke and water damage to the rest of the home.

The home is not currently inhabitable but the homeowner does have insurance.

They did have working smoke alarms but they didn’t go off because the fire was above the alarms.

Fire investigators were on scene Friday and determined the fire appears to have been caused by an electrical issue.