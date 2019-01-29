

CTV Vancouver Island





Two women in Nanaimo had a terrifying ordeal on Friday after an intoxicated man kicked in the door to their house and walked through yelling and swearing.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 2700-block of Labieux Road.

The homeowner told RCMP she and a girlfriend were in the kitchen when they heard someone break in and noticed an unknown man had walked inside.

The man then left the home and walked into the yard, only to return moments later and kick the door open.

The women, both in their 20s, barricaded themselves in a nearby bedroom and called police. They told officials they listened as the man walked around the house talking incoherently.

"This must have been a terrifying ordeal for the two ladies and we commend them for how they responded to an extremely volatile situation," said Const. Gary O'Brien. "They removed themselves from the situation as best they could, put a locked barrier between themselves and the suspect, and immediately called 911. Great job."

A 27-year-old man from southern Vancouver Island was arrested and held in custody overnight Friday. His first court date is set for Feb. 5.

Investigators believe drugs and or alcohol were "overwhelming" contributing factors and that the man broken into the wrong home.