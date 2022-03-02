Women accused of stealing from Saanich construction site turn themselves over to police
Saanich police say a pair of women who are suspected of stealing tools from a construction site several weeks ago have turned themselves over to police.
The theft occurred sometime between Jan. 22 and 24, and later police released surveillance photos of the two suspects at the construction site.
Police say both of the women turned themselves over to police on Tuesday evening after seeing themselves on a Crime Stoppers post online.
"This is the outcome we were hoping for, and they both did the right thing by turning themselves in," said Saanich police Cont. Markus Anastasiades in a statement.
"Our local Crime Stoppers continues to assist our investigations and we thank them for creating the awareness for this file," he said.
The women have since been released with a court date. The pair face recommended charges of break and enter.
Police say some of the stolen property was also recovered Tuesday.
Saanich police are reminding community members that anonymous reports or tips can be sent to police through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.
