VICTORIA -- A woman who was barricaded inside a downtown Victoria apartment building during a police incident on Christmas Day has died.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) confirmed her death Monday.

Victoria police were called to a disturbance involving an armed woman in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Police said the woman had barricaded herself in the suite and a tactical emergency response team (ERT) was called in.

The Victoria Fire Department was then called when smoke was seen coming from the suite.

Officers with the ERT made an emergency entry to the unit and took the woman into custody before she was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, the IIO was notified that the woman had died in hospital. The police watchdog has been in contact with her family and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.