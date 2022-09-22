Woman wanted provincewide after altercation with Victoria police arrested

A woman who is charged with multiple crimes stemming from a traffic incident in Victoria on Canada Day has been arrested.

Victoria police said Thursday that Riga Godron, 44, was arrested by Langley RCMP after she failed to appear in court on charges of obstructing a police officer, flight from police and driving without due care and attention.

Police allege that she was behind the wheel of a vehicle that failed to stop for officers on July 1, forcing officers to "leap out of the way" to avoid being hit.

The vehicle fled the scene and was boxed in by police in the 600-block of Pandora Avenue, not far from Canada Day celebrations, police said, adding that the driver was pulled from the vehicle and arrested.

Godron was the subject of a province-wide warrant after failing to make a court appearance last week.

The charges against Godron have not been proven in court.