Woman uninjured after man tries to steal car near downtown Victoria

Victoria police say a man has been arrested after he tried to carjack a vehicle while the driver was still inside, and after he reportedly threw rocks at the windows of a government building.

Police say the incident began around 2 p.m. Wednesday when officers were called to a government building in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue for reports of a man throwing rocks at the property.

While officers were heading to the building, police received another report of the same man trying to steal a woman's vehicle.

Police say the man reached through the window of the woman's parked car and tried to take her keys.

The woman was able to hang onto her keys and drove away from the scene, near the intersection of Quadra Street and Mason Street, though not before the man kicked her car several times.

Police say the woman was uninjured in the incident and the man was located back at the same government building officers were initially called to.

TASER DEPLOYED

The man was reportedly throwing rocks at windows yet again when officers arrived and told him he was under arrest.

Police say the man tried to walk away but was stopped by the responding officers.

"When confronted by police, the man challenged officers to physically fight," said VicPD in a release Thursday.

Police then fired a taser at the man and were able to take him into custody.

The man was brought to hospital under the Mental Health Act and was given a mental health assessment, police say. VicPD is also recommending charges of attempted robbery and mischief against the man.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.