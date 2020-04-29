VICTORIA -- A Nanaimo woman suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the crash occurred near the intersection of Jingle Pot Road and Third Street at approximately 5:15 p.m.

First responders, including police officers, fire crews and paramedics, responded to the scene.

Police say that the car, an older model Honda Accord, is believed to have been travelling eastbound on Third Street when the driver lost control and crashed into a ditch on the left side of the road.

Mounties say that witnesses of the crash quickly moved to help the lone occupant of the vehicle.

"A number of witnesses and people attended to the scene, including an off-duty nurse," said Cst. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to a Nanaimo hospital before being transported to a Victoria hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police say speed and weather conditions likely played a role in the crash.

"At this point we are certainly looking at the weather conditions and the speed of the vehicle which were significant contributing factors," said O'Brien.

Following the crash, traffic in the area was blocked for several hours as police examined the scene.

The vehicle has since been towed from the area and will undergo a mechanical inspection.